The first official trailer for the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s “Flack” has just been unveiled, with Anna Paquin reprising the role of Robyn, a sharp-witted publicists who’s one of the best in the business, yet has a knack for utterly self-sabotaging her personal life.

In the six-episode new season, Mills Paulson PR is once again embroiled in its usual business of sweeping away showbiz scandals, managing models, promoting politicians and wrangling off-the-rails television hosts.

“Season two picks up from the events of the season one finale which saw Robyn’s work and home life collide catastrophically when she could no longer resist the temptations of her myriad addictions,” declares the official synopsis.

“She has sacked PR intern Melody (Rebecca Benson, “The White Princess”) — for her own good — but closer relationships could be damaged beyond repair. Will Eve (Lydia Wilson, “Requiem”) ever forgive Robyn, and on a broader scale, will Mills Paulson PR ever be the same again?” the synopsis continues. “Their boss Caroline (Sophie Okonedo, “Chimerica”) has bigger fish to fry in a shakeup that could change her business forever. Throughout all this, the team will continue to keep the outrageous indiscretions of their celebrity clients firmly behind closed doors.

New guest stars added for the second season include Sam Neill (“Jurassic Park”, “Peaky Blinders”), Daniel Dae Kim (“Lost”, “Hawaii 5.0”), Martha Plimpton (“The Good Wife”), Jane Horrocks (“Absolutely Fabulous”), Doon Mackichan (“Smack the Pony”), Kevin Bishop (“In the Long Run”) and Paul Ready (“Motherland”).

The second season of “Flack” debuts on Friday, June 11.