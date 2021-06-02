Comedian Rose Matafeo is star and co-creator of “Starstruck,” a witty new HBO Max comedy with a unique premise.

Matafeo plays a millennial woman, living in East London while juggling two dead-end jobs when she winds up having a one-night stand with Tom (Nikesh Patel), a man she met that night.

Starstruck — HBO Max

What she doesn’t discover until the following morning is that Tom is a famous movie star. What she thought would become an amusing anecdote soon turns into something entirely different when their mutual attraction becomes so intense they can’t keep away from each other.

Other members of the ensemble cast include Sindhu Vee, Emma Sidi and Minnie Driver.

“Starstruck” premieres June 10.