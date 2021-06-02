A recent video of Wiz Khalifa has left Twitter shook.

In the video, posted by the Twitter account of hip hop website DatPiff.com, the “See You Again” rapper is seen getting a lace-front beard (a.k.a. a fake beard made with real human hair) applied to his face in much the same way as a hair weave.

At one point in the brief video, he complains that the weave is “too tight,” but then agrees it’s “better” after some adjustment.

Wiz Khalifa with the beard 🧔 pic.twitter.com/7MKYUrcac0 — DatPiff (@DatPiff) June 2, 2021

Naturally, Twitter users shared their thoughts on the rapper’s new faux facial hair.

Looks like abroham Lincoln 😂😂 — jmarshall (@crazzyhawk) June 2, 2021

The fact Wiz can make millions and millions but not grow a beard is hilarious to me lol — Helmz *ewh (@ewhitsHelmz) June 2, 2021

Giving me drunk uncle vibes — HookahPapi🇭🇹 (@HeSpeaksFrench) June 1, 2021