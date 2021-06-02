A recent video of Wiz Khalifa has left Twitter shook.

In the video, posted by the Twitter account of hip hop website DatPiff.com, the “See You Again” rapper is seen getting a lace-front beard (a.k.a. a fake beard made with real human hair) applied to his face in much the same way as a hair weave.

At one point in the brief video, he complains that the weave is “too tight,” but then agrees it’s “better” after some adjustment.

Naturally, Twitter users shared their thoughts on the rapper’s new faux facial hair.