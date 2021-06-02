Fans of “Bridgerton” had just gotten to know the Duke of Hastings when it was announced that star Regé-Jean Page was exiting the Netflix hit after just one season.

In an interview with The Wrap, Phoebe Dynevor — who plays the Duke’s love interest Daphne Bridgerton — explains how the show will be evolving in the coming second season.

“It’s definitely different,” she said.

RELATED: Phoebe Dynevor Knew Regé-Jean Page Was Leaving ‘Bridgerton’ Ahead Of Time

“And I’ve said it before, but I think the fans who have read the books and know the books are aware that every season will focus on a different sibling’s journey. And it might be a little bit more of a — not shock, but like a surprise for the fans that love Daphne and Simon’s story so much,” she continued.

“But I think that’s honestly the joy of the show in the long-term, getting to see these different love stories play out,” added Dynevor.

RELATED: ‘Bridgerton’ To Get New Spin-Off Based On Young Queen Charlotte

“And no two seasons will be the same and they’ll have a different excitement,” Dynevor said. “And I think every season is just going to be really different and magical in its own way. And that’s honestly what I think is so brilliant about what Shonda [Rhimes] and Chris [Van Dusen] have created. There’s not many TV series that do that, that focus on different characters every season. But I think every season is going to have its own magic, which is great.”

And while Page may be absent, his character will not — he’ll just be offscreen.

RELATED: Adjoa Andoh Explains Why Season 2 Of ‘Bridgerton’ Doesn’t Need Regé-Jean Page

“I think he’ll definitely be referred to a lot. I think we’ll see the baby,” she said of Daphne’s marriage to the Duke. “And we’ll just focus more on her relationship with the Bridgerton Family.”