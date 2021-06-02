Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara welcomed son Riley in February, but the singer is now opening about how frightening the birth actually was.

“It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry,” Trainor explained in an interview with “Today”.

“He didn’t make noise when he came out,” she added. “I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’ Then they told me he was having breathing issues. It was terrifying.”

Riley was a breech birth, and was ultimately delivered by C-section. As Trainor revealed in a recent Instagram post, her son spent his first hours of life in the ICU, hooked up to tubes.

“I got to see him for one second before they took him away. That was probably the worst part,” admitted Trainor.

“It was definitely a rough start,” she added. “But we’re so lucky we got to bring him home after five days.”

Now 3 months old, Riley is healthy and happy. “I’m biased, but he’s the smiliest, happiest baby,” gushed the proud mom.