Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos have been marking milestones lately.

Earlier this year, the couple took to social media to celebrate the 18th birthday of their youngest child, son Joaquin, and his subsequent acceptance to the University of Michigan.

On Wednesday, Consuelos took to Instagram to celebrate another milestone: the 24th birthday of their eldest child, son Michael.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Celebrates Hubby Mark Consuelos On His 50th Birthday