Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

There’s a doctor in the “Wheel of Fortune” family.

On Monday’s episode of the long-running game show, host Pat Sajak took a rare moment to get personal with his co-host and the audience.

RELATED: Pat Sajak Makes A Huge Mistake While Hosting ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ — But No One Notices

“Do you mind if I do a little parental bragging here?” Pat asked Vanna White. “So you know my son, Patrick, you’ve known him all his life. Well he’s made it through medical school, and he is now officially Dr. Sajak, and we’re all thrilled.”

The host quipped that the “troubling part” of his son’s accomplishment is “he insists that I call him Dr. Sajak.”

Pat and his wife Lesly share two children: son Patrick and daughter Maggie.

“Lesly and I couldn’t be prouder,” the host said.

RELATED: Pat Sajak’s Daughter Fills In On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

Maggie also celebrated her brother’s graduation, sharing a photo of the siblings together on her Instagram page.