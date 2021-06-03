Much-loved daytime TV star Judy Sheindlin is set to depart from CBS after a whopping 25-year run.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Sheindlin, 78, explains how her exit was affected by the way her show “Hot Bench” was handled.

The program, which premiered in 2014, was said to have been moved to CBS’s secondary channels by “some CBS stations in major markets” to make room for “The Drew Barrymore Show” in September.

RELATED: Judge Judy Says Her Feelings Are Not Necessarily PC: ‘They Are Realistic’

As “Hot Bench” was said to have nabbed an average of 2.3 million viewers while Barrymore had 719,000 this season, Sheindlin voiced her displeasure over the move.

“You disrespected my creation,” Sheindlin says, according to Yahoo! “And you were wrong. Not only in disrespecting my creation, but your gamble in what you put in its place.”

“We had a nice marriage,” she jokes. “It’s going to be a Bill and Melinda Gates divorce.”

CBS Media Ventures President Steve LoCascio told the WSJ, “We have had an incredibly successful relationship with Judy over the last 25 years. It has been an honour representing her show, and just like there has never been another Oprah, there will never be another Judge Judy.”

RELATED: Judge Judy On How She Landed Her Massive Salary

Sheindlin has done incredibly well for herself over the years. Forbes reported in March 2020 that she had earned a fortune of $440 million, mainly from the $47 million a year she’s amassed on “Judge Judy” since 2012.

The last new episode of the long-running show is scheduled to air July 23.

Forbes wrote, “Since the show premiered in 1996, it has been the highest-rated courtroom program in the United States and the number 1 syndicated show on television, averaging more than 10 million viewers a day since 2009.”

The publication added Sheindlin also earned about $2 million more each year for producing “Hot Bench”.

Sheindlin’s new courtroom series “Judy Justice” is set to air on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free, ad-supported streaming platform.