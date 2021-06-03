The future is all about A.I. in Grimes’ world.

On Wednesday night, the Canadian musician shared a post on TikTok offering up some ideas about how artificial intelligence might actually aid a transition to communism.

Recorded in front of a panel from a manga, Grimes told her followers, “I have a proposition for the communists. So, typically most of the communisms I know are not big fans of A.I. But, if you think about it, A.I is actually the fastest path to communism.”

The singer explained her vision of how an embrace of A.I. might create the world communists want but without some of what she deemed negative aspects.

“A.I could automate all the farming, weed out systematic corruption, thereby bringing us as close as possible to genuine equality,” Grimes said. “So basically, everything everybody loves about communism but without the collective farm ’cause, let’s be real, enforced farming is really not a vibe.”

The post went viral on social media, with many left confused by it, and others pointing out her skewed perspective given that Grimes and her partner Elon Musk are massively wealthy.

Grimes actually responded to a commenter who called her out for Musk being a capitalist, to which the artist explained, “I am not a communist,” adding that her post was “a joke” and that “maybe the technocrats and communists could get along.”

Still, many chided Grimes on social media for her seemingly uninformed comments about communism.

