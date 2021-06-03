Wednesday’s “The Hills: New Beginnings” was as eventful as ever.

Heidi Montag slammed Brody Jenner in a drunken fight, accusing him of controlling his girlfriend Amber for suggesting she shouldn’t take a tequila shot.

“She can do whatever she wants!” Montag insisted, to which he replied, “No s**t, Heidi. You don’t know anything about our relationship. Nothing.”

“You’re butting in our relationship. I just don’t want her to get black-out wasted,” Jenner said, as Montag urged him to “take a breath” because he was “hyped up right now.”

“I’m trying to be nice to you, I’m trying to support your girlfriend,” she shouted. “All I’m trying to say is, ‘Girl, hey you want a shot, have a shot!'”

Jenner insisted he didn’t want to speak to Montag while she was so drunk, telling her: “You’ve been drinking all night. It’s impossible to even talk to somebody when you’re this drunk. Don’t talk to me until you’re sober.”

She then stormed away from the table while telling Jenner to “chill out” because he had been “such an a**hole all weekend.”

According to toofab, Jenner later told the camera he was the “furthest thing from controlling” and was simply “watching out” for his other half, whom he claimed had asked him not to let her drink too much.

As Amber then spoke to Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter, she admitted he made her feel “like a f**king alcoholic all the f**king time,” asking Carter whether he also made her “feel like s**t” when they were together.

Montag eventually apologized, telling Jenner: “I totally didn’t mean for that to happen. I think that I probably overstepped a boundary with you and I was just trying to make Amber feel comfortable.

“I definitely don’t want to fight with you or have any kind of problem. I’m not trying to get in your relationship.”

He told Montag of Amber asking him not to let her drink too much, “So here I am trying to come from a good place… so last night, I felt a little attacked because I was being called ‘controlling’.

“When Amber gets really drunk, she gets quiet, she doesn’t know how to formulate her thoughts that well… she doesn’t want to say no to you, she likes you.”

Jenner called the trip “eye-opening,” telling Audrina Patridge how the Amber romance is “not what I need in my life right now. Romantically, things need to move on.”