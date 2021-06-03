Click to share this via email

The PAW Patrol is on a roll.

The new trailer for the movie adaptation of “PAW Patrol” was released on Thursday. The trailer features an original song titled “Good Mood” performed by Adam Levine of Maroon 5.

“When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone’s favourite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head-on,” a synopsis explains.

“While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty,” it adds. “Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City!”

Members from the original voice cast will be joined by Kim Kardashian, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry, Jimmy Kimmel, Will Brisbin, Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, and Yara Shahidi.

The movie is directed by Canadian Cal Brunker and co-written by Brunker, fellow Canadian Bob Barlen and Billy Frolick.

“PAW Patrol: The Movie” premieres August 20 in theatres through Elevation Pictures.