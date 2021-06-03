Click to share this via email

The internet is loving Paul Rudd’s pink suit.

The “Ant-Man” star’s ensemble sparked an online frenzy on Wednesday as he was pictured attending the Avengers Campus Opening Ceremony at Disney California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort.

Rudd said, as he took the stage in Anaheim, California, alongside fellow “Avengers” star Anthony Mackie: “Hi! Wow, this is great. It’s so great to see everybody, it’s phenomenal to be here in person.

“I loved being in Hong Kong in 2019 to open the ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle’ but this is a whole new ball of wax,” he added, according to E! News.

Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, left, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, a Disney cast member playing Captain America, and Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, right, during the opening ceremony for Avengers Campus inside Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, CA, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG)

“This is a campus,” he said of the new theme park land, which opens on June 4. “This is an entire campus. The Avengers Campus.”

Despite Rudd’s sweet speech, social media users’ attention was completely his attire.

See some of the reaction below.

watching the avengers campus grand opening stream for Paul Rudd’s pink suit and Paul Rudd’s pink suit only — ✨ jill ✨ (@jjbaberams12) June 3, 2021

PAUL RUDD IN A PINK SUIT. BREATHE IF YOU AGREE #AvengersCampus pic.twitter.com/OOis2bgMKt — mårti ⎊ ceo of paul rudd | | LOKI ERA (@IR0NLANG) June 3, 2021

CAN WE JUST TAKE A MOMENT TO APPRECIATE PAUL RUDD IN A PINK SUIT pic.twitter.com/xrkj8mLNtb — becca (@sighrebecca) June 3, 2021

PAUL RUDD IN A LIGHT PINK SUIT. I REPEAT, PAUL RUDD IN A LIGHT PINK SUIT. pic.twitter.com/M3MXnANY3W — sophia ✳︎︎ (@twsmbucky) June 3, 2021

I didn't know I needed to see Paul Rudd in a dusty pink suit until now pic.twitter.com/kJqwcm8hMa — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) June 3, 2021

Paul Rudd in pink is such a serve pic.twitter.com/2Xmlx3Vlbf — Brian | Loki era (@McuScottLang) June 3, 2021

Paul Rudd really brought out the pink suit for the #AvengersCampus opening 😍 pic.twitter.com/U87x1id1W4 — Mia Johnson (@MiaJMedia) June 3, 2021