Cam Anthony has gone full circle on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Anthony dropped by the daytime talk show on Thursday, fresh off the heels of being crowned “The Voice” season 20 winner. During the interview, the singer reflected on his 2014 performance on “Ellen”.

“It was definitely a surreal moment for me. I definitely had to take some time to take it in,” he said. “But now that I’m back here, it’s a full-circle moment so I’m able to realize how crazy it’s been.”

And, of course, he had to sing. Anthony delivered a remarkable performance of Hozier’s “Take Me To Church”.

Anthony was a front-runner on “The Voice” this season. A member of Team Blake Shelton, Anthony brought home another win for the decorated coach.