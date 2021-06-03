Rachel Weisz is making a steamy entrance into the Marvel universe.

On Wednesday night, the actress appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to talk about her role as Melina Vostokoff in the new blockbuster “Black Widow”.

“She’s been trained as a Black Widow spy,” Weisz said of her character. “She’s a highly skilled spy and scientist. She runs a kind of pig farm — that’s where, in fact, the family met me, at my scientific lab where I also keep pigs, which I experiment on.”

She also talked about her character’s wild attraction to the Red Guardian, played in the film by David Harbour.

“We are very, very attracted to each other,” she explained. “We haven’t seen each other for many years when we sit down and have that meal and, er, he’s definitely gained some weight since I last saw him, but Melina, she will just take him any which way.”

She added, “It’s hot, it’s a very hot connection.”