Pink is the latest celebrity to address Naomi Osaka’s pulling out of the French Open to work on her mental health.

The singer praised Osaka for doing what’s best for her. She also commented on Venus Williams’ epic response.

Pink began her post, “For whatever it’s worth – I’m proud of Naomi Osaka for putting her mental health, her well-being above everything.”

For whatever it’s worth-I’m proud of Naomi Osaka for putting her mental health,her well being above everything.If we don’t take care of our health,our wellness- well then who will?What do we have if we don’t have our health? Don’t we know by now that success isn’t worth our life? — P!nk (@Pink) June 3, 2021

She also said she’d tell her own children to do everything on their own terms.

She’s (Naomi) an example I would show my children- “listen babies, you can work hard to master your craft, but you do it on your own terms, and screw anyone if they don’t get it”. — P!nk (@Pink) June 3, 2021

Pink said of Williams’ response:

Also @Venuseswilliams your answer to media scrutiny was everything and you are a goddess and I just love and support the people in the world DOING IT, not the ones TALKING ABOUT THOSE DOING IT. now carry on. Have a good night. Im’a make a sourdough now cause you all stress me out — P!nk (@Pink) June 3, 2021

The comments come after Osaka announced last week that she was refusing to do any press while competing in the French Open in order to practise “self-care” in terms of her mental health.

She made further headlines when she was fined $15,000 for refusing to appear at a press conference, and then ultimately withdrew from the competition altogether.

Players at the French Open are obligated to speak with members of the press upon request.