A taste of a crossover decades in the making is being realized, thanks to Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter and ‘NSYNC’s Lance Bass.

Carter and Bass — along with Bass’s fellow ‘NSYNC member Joey Fatone — linked up via Instagram Live on Wednesday to announce a special collaboration for Pride Month. Carter added that his Backstreet Boys buddy AJ McLean might also be involved.

“Since it is Pride Month, I guess we can kind of tease a little something,” Carter began. “What we’re talking about doing … We can’t give away too much. … So basically, Lance, Joey, myself, A.J. maybe — we’re just going to say we’re going to be doing something special.”

“And we’re going to announce it in the next week,” he added. “It’s going to be huge. It’s going to be really big and we’re really excited.”

Bass and Fatone shared what the moment means to them.

“We’re doing it for Pride, which will be really good,” Bass shared. Said Fatone, “It’s one of those things where all Pride is really near and dear to our hearts … We all live in the community, especially the entertainment community, [where] there is a lot of LGBTQ.”

The two sides also dished on the friendly beef that existed between Backstreet Boys and ‘NSYNC.