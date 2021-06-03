Click to share this via email

Sheryl Berkoff got the birthday surprise of a lifetime.

In a sneak peek at the season 7 premiere of “Celebrity Family Feud” on People, Rob Lowe surprises his wife by having her compete on the game show.

Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

“The producers were telling me this — they said it was your birthday, it was your whole dream, you wanted to be on the show, so Rob made it happen,” host Steve Harvey tells Berkoff.

“And she had no idea,” Lowe adds.

In the clip Lowe brings his wife to the set, having her think that they’re just there to record a video for her special day.

Berkoff is shocked when she realizes she’s on the “Celebrity Family Feud” set.

“Oh my God,” she says, to which her husband tells her, “You better get ready.”

Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

“This is not real,” Berkoff continues.

“No, it’s real. It’s very real. We’re playing for charity,” Lowe says.

Wiping away tears, she tells him, “Oh, I’m so happy.”

Lowe and Berkoff got married in 1991. They have two sons together.