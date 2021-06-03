Khloe Kardashian has some serious thinking to do about uprooting her daughter True Thompson and moving to Boston to be with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe and her sister Kim have an intimate chat about the issue in a teaser for a new episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.

“I’m not opposed to Boston or anything like that, but once you have kids it’s different,” Khloe explains. “True has her whole life in L.A.: Her cousins, I have preschool class at my house, it’s COVID. I just can’t take her to Boston and go and find classes there.”

“Everything shut down,” she notes. “I think if it was a different year maybe I would be more open to uprooting her. But what am I going to do, take her there to be in a condo there?”

Khloe says the pandemic was therapeutic for her relationship with Thompson but it is now causing a logistical challenge.

“COVID was great for our relationship, just spending so much time and working on certain things,” Khloe says. “I totally get why he wants me to move to Boston. He’s there all by himself. We’ve spent so much time together during COVID.”

“I am more open to the idea of a future with me and Tristan, but uprooting to a completely different state is challenging for adults, but especially toddlers,” she says in a confessional. “I think there’s been so much change for True right now. I just don’t want to uproot her and remove her of all the things she’s familiar with and stabilize her.”

New episodes of the final season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!. You can also watch your favourite episodes of “KUWTK” on Peacock.