The love for W Network’s “Outlander” is spreading.

On Tuesday, “Avengers: Endgame” star Karen Gillan tweeted out that she’s been watching the historical time travel drama and is “officially obsessed.”

That prompted star Sam Heughan to offer the actress a chance to appear on the show’s upcoming season.

Gillan seemed ready to take him up on the offer, suggesting she could “be an extra loitering around Inverness,” and Heughan was totally into the idea.

Season 6 of “Outlander” is currently scheduled to return in 2022 with eight new episodes, including a 90-minute premiere.