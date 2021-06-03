Click to share this via email

Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox are cooking up some magic.

Sheeran posted an Instagram video of himself and Cox collaborating as they enjoy a little jam session. In the video, the two stars sit shoulder to shoulder as Sheeran strums the guitar and sings, while Cox plays the piano.

The “Shape of You” singer ambiguously captioned the post, “June 25,” teasing some sort of release date.

This isn’t the first time Sheeran and Cox have joined forces. Last month, the two recreated Monica (Cox) and Ross’ (David Scwhimmer) iconic dance routine from “Friends”.

Sheeran last released a song in December, “Afterglow”.