Netflix dropped the vibrant trailer for Barack and Michelle Obama’s new animated series “We The People”.

The iconic pair is aiming to teach civics through music, with their production company Higher Ground which is behind the 10-episode series.

I can’t wait for you all to see We The People! This Higher Ground project is filled with the songs and the heart of so many of our favorite artists—but even more, it’s a rallying cry for a rising generation that’s ready to take on the world. Watch it on @Netflix on July 4! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/c8N7nb01n8 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 2, 2021

The likes of Janelle Monáe, Daveed Diggs, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Lambert and Bebe Rexha are among many stars providing musical accompaniments to the powerful episodes.

The show will focus on things like taxes and citizenship in a bid to educate children about the government.

The episodes were directed by Peter Ramsey, Trisha Gum, Victoria Vincent, Benjy Brooke, Mabel Ye, Tim Rauch, Jorge R. Gutierrez, Daron Nefcy, Everett Downing and Kendra Ryan.

“We The People”, dubbed a “Music Event”, launches on Netflix July 4.