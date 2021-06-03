Vanessa Bryant is demanding answers from Nike after photos of a shoe designed in honor of her late daughter, Gianna Bryant, surfaced online.

On Wednesday, Vanessa reposted the Twitter user’s photo with the shoe she designed in tribute of Gianna, along with a note explaining that the sneaker hadn’t been approved to be made and — since she decided not to renew her late husband Kobe Bryant’s five-year post-retirement endorsement extension with Nike after it expired on April 13 — should not have been sold.

“This is a shoe I worked on in honor of my daughter, Gianna,” Vanessa’s note reads. “It was going to be called the MAMBACITA shoe as an exclusive black and white colorway on her daddy’s shoes. I picked the colors in honor of her uniform, the number 2 she wore just like her uniform, the inside pattern, Kobe and Gigi on the back in gold instead of Kobe’s signature, the inside shoe details (butterfly, wings, halo), etc.”

