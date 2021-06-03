Click to share this via email

Lizzo isn’t a fan of the latest TikTok trend.

Following TikTok user @yayayayummy’s advice, the singer decided to try a piece of watermelon slathered in yellow mustard.

She told fans, “Welcome to ‘Is It Buzzing Or Is It Disgusting?’” before saying she’d just made that up.

After having a taste of the bizarre pairing, Lizzo’s unimpressed face said it all as she went in for a second and even a third bite.

She captioned the clip, “Ummmm I ended up just eating it w tajin 🤭.”

Lizzo regularly shares TikTok updates, having recently posted a compilation video of a few of her workouts.

She wrote, “The best transformations are the ones only you can see. Celebrate yourself.”

The musician also got candid about her mental health in an emotional post last month.