They’re not just best friends, they’re almost twins!

On June 2, Andy Cohen turned 53, which his friend and CNN host Anderson Cooper turned 54 the following day, and they celebrated together this year in style.

The birthday bash was hosted by Cohen’s neighbours Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick at their home in West Village, New York.

Cohen and Cooper also got matching birthday cakes gifted by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, which they showed off in a video on Instagram.

Along with being best friends, the two also have young sons who have fast become friends as well.