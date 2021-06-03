Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant’s split over 20 years ago, but they’ve remained good friends ever since.

The actress, 55, opened up about her friendship with Grant during an appearance on People‘s “In the ‘90s” podcast on Thursday, revealing they still have a “strong” bond.

Hurley and Grant dated for 13 years before calling it quits in 2000.

“I’m still extremely good friends with Hugh,” she gushed. “You know, we went through so much together. But I’ve been thinking, one of the most important things to keep good relations with your exes is to have a lot of respect for their current life.”

She continued, “We haven’t been romantically involved for 20 years, I think, even though we have such a strong friendship. But we’re always very aware that there are other people in our lives. There’s partners, there’s children. You can’t just, sort of, live in a lovely, rosy, mist of the past. You have to move with the times and be very respectful of the present, which we are.”

Both Hurley and Grant’s families have remained close – she even named the “Love Actually” actor as her son Damian’s, 19, godfather.

Hurley was later linked to Damian’s father Steve Bing and was married to Arun Nayar between 2007 and 2011. Meanwhile, Grant has been married to Anna Elisabet Eberstein since 2018.