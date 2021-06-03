Alanis Morissette is ready for summer.

During an appearance on the “Today” show on Thursday, the Canadian music icon, 47, debuted her chic and shaggy blonde hairdo while virtually stopping by the morning show to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album, Jagged Little Pill.

Ahead of performing her classic tune “Ironic”, Morissette chatted with the co-hosts and spilled on her new look and the plans to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

RELATED: Alanis Morissette Celebrates 11th Wedding Anniversary: ‘Just Keeps Getting Deeper’

.@Alanis joins us to talk about gearing up for a tour marking 25 years since her Grammy-winning album “Jagged Little Pill.” pic.twitter.com/d1D9V1d4nD — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 3, 2021

While mentioning the hair, Morissette says she’s been blonde for “a couple months,” “I think everyone played with their hair during the pandemic time because we were all slightly insular.”

RELATED: Alanis Morissette Releases Studio Version Of Chester Bennington Tribute ‘Rest’

Meanwhile, she’s set to hit the road for Jagged Little Pill this summer, almost two years since her original plans were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think when we all gather for rehearsals again we might pile into each other, weeping,” she told the hosts.

The Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour will kick-off at Austin’s Germania Insurance Amphitheater on August 12, before continuing across the United States and Europe.