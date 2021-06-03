Premiering Thursday, June 3, on the W network, the new musical-comedy “Girls5Eva” sees a one-hit-wonder band from the ’90s get a second shot at fame after a young rapper samples their music.

Star Busy Philipps tells ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante about being handpicked by executive producer and friend Tina Fey for the role of Summer Dutkowsky.

“It’s a dream, it’s a dream,” she gushes. “I feel incredibly grateful that it’s one of my comedy idols Tina Fey, you know?

“It’s surreal that I get to work with her and that I’m friends with her now. Like, I don’t…I don’t even get it. I’m like, What is this life? I don’t get it.”

While Philipps gets to live out her ’90s pop-star fantasy in “Girls5Eva”, her character has to balance relationships, kids, debt, aging, and so much more.

“I will say that our throwback songs, while they are satire, obviously, I feel like they’re not that far off lyrically from some of the songs that pop songs that we’ve heard young pop stars sing,” she teases.

While she may be rocking out on set, at home, Philipps makes sure to bring self-empowerment to her children: seven-year-old Cricket and 12-year-old Birdie, who identifies as gay and non-binary.

“We celebrate our kids for who they are and your job as a parent is just to be supportive. That’s it,” she states. “It’s so easy, actually, you know, and to love them and make sure that they’re safe.”