Going out drinking before an audition can spell disaster.

Appearing on Sky One’s “There’s Something About Movies”, actor Mark Strong revealed he once blew an audition to play a James Bond villain in the ’90s because he’d gone out partying the night before.

RELATED: Tom Hiddleston Addresses James Bond Rumours As He Talks Returning To Loki

“And I learned the lines… and to celebrate I went out for a drink, and I got pissed. I overdid it and the next day I was severely hungover,” he explained.

Arriving at the audition, he was met by a group of eight people sitting and waiting for him behind a desk.

“I started, then I just forgot my lines, couldn’t remember what they were and they all just kind of fell apart,” Strong recalled. “I was sweating, it was a terrible experience — but I really learned from it.”

RELATED: Idris Elba’s Mom Is Convinced He’s Going To Be The Next James Bond

He added, “The irony was, the guy I was out the night before getting pissed with was Daniel Craig. So I blame him!”

At the time, Pierce Brosnan was playing the iconic super-spy. Of course, he would later pass the torch to Craig, whose final film as Bond, “No Time to Die”, is set to debut in theatres later this year.