Dennis Quaid is jumping on the “Tiger King” train. The actor has signed on to play reality show producer Rick Kirkman in the Peacock limited series, tentatively titled “Joe Exotic”.

Quaid joins previously-announced cast members John Cameron Mitchell as zoo owner Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel and “Saturday Night Live”‘s Kate McKinnon as his rival cat sanctuary owner Carole Baskin. Nat Wolff will star as Joe’s husband Travis Maldonado, with Brian Van Holt and Sam Keeley rounding out the cast.

While Netflix’s “Tiger King” docuseries grabbed headlines last year, “Joe Exotic” is based on the Wondery podcast centred on the rivalry between Baskin and Joe Exotic which ultimately led to a murder-for-hire plot that landed the so-called Tiger King in jail. The podcast synopsis also highlight’s Baskin’s “checkered past” claiming “when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy.”

No release date has been announced yet for the project.

A separate scripted drama about the “Tiger King” players is also in the works with Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic. The eight-episode CBS Television Studios-produced was optioned back in 2019 and is based on the Texas Monthly article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild” by Leif Reigstad.