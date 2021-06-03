Lio Tipton is coming out as queer and non-binary during Pride Month.

Tipton, 32, took to Instagram on Thursday to inform the public about their gender and sexual orientation. The “Crazy, Stupid, Love” actor and “America’s Next Top Model” alum said they identify with gender-neutral pronouns.

“Hi. My name is Lio. My pronouns are they/them. I am proud to announce I am queer and I identify as non-binary,” Tipton wrote. “I hope to give as much love and support back to those who continue to show love and support for the Pride community at large.”

Tipton subsequently took to their Instagram Story to thank fans for their support: “You guys are amazing. Thank you.”

Tipton last appeared in the dark comedy-drama “Why Women Kill” and the coming-of-age romantic comedy “Summer Night”.