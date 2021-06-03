“District 9” director Neill Blomkamp is returning to his sci-fi roots with his latest offering, the horror film “Demonic”.

The South African-Canadian director’s new movie stars Vancouver’s Carly Pope as a woman who enters a haunted computer program and “unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades-old rift between mother and daughter are revealed,” according to the film’s official synopsis.

The teaser for the movie does just that, offering a quick glimpse at the horrors to come, without giving too much away.

Filmed in Canada last year amid the pandemic, “Demonic” co-stars Canadian actors Chris William Martin, Terry Chen, and Michael J. Rogers, alongside “Riverdale” actress Nathalie Boltt.

I’ve always wanted to be part of a secret horror film. Especially one made by @NeillBlomkamp and starring my incredibly talented and young friend @Pope_Onarope ❤️#demonicmovie https://t.co/4otMZBSWYC — tєrrч chєn (@theterrychen) April 28, 2021

Based on his own short film, Blomkamp burst onto the scene with 2009’s “District 9” which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay along with his wife, co-writer Terri Tatchell.

“Demonic” is set to arrive in theatres and on digital on August 20.