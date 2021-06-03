Click to share this via email

John Boyega has stepped away from Netflix’s “Rebel Ridge” mid-production.

Boyega has stepped away from his lead role in the middle of filming due to “family reasons,” according to a new report. The movie explores systemic American injustice in a plot rife with action and suspense.

“’Rebel Ridge’ is pausing temporarily as we look to recast John Boyega, who needed to leave the project for family reasons,” a Netflix spokesperson told Deadline. “We remain committed to Jeremy Saulnier’s extraordinary film and look forward to resuming production.”

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with John Boyega’s UpperRoom Productions, in addition to our upcoming film ‘They Cloned Tyrone’, in which he also stars,” the statement concluded.

“Rebel Ridge” is directed by Jeremy Saulnier (“Green Room”) and also stars Anna Sophia Robb, Emory Cohen, Don Johnson, James Cromwell, James Badge Dale, Zsane Jhe and Al Vicente.