Jennie Garth is coming out of quarantine with a few extra skills — like sewing! The actress revealed on Instagram that she made her daughter Lola’s prom dress.

Garth, 49, proudly showed off her work — and Lola’s sweet prom photo — on Wednesday. In addition to 18-year-old Lola, Garth also shares 23-year-old daughter Luca and 14-year-old daughter Fiona with ex-husband Peter Facinelli.

“✨Prom fun ✨,” Garth began her post. “Ok, so tbh when my daughter said ‘I wanna make my prom dress’ she really meant ‘Mom I want you to make my prom dress.’ Guys, sewing isn’t my thing!! 🤦🏼‍♀️But somehow I pulled it off!”

“The thing is, she could have asked me to buy her some fancy dress but she wanted it to be homemade. She wanted that. I dunno, it just makes me proud. And it made her so proud to be able to say ‘my Mom made my dress,'” the actress continued. “She looked beautiful, she felt beautiful…mission accomplished!”

The accompanying photos showed Lola posing with her date and flashing a smile for the camera at a small pre-prom gathering with friends.

“Happy prom my sweet @raylolaray and @gabebregman. We had so much fun hosting this special night for you and your friends ❤️,” Garth concluded. “Next up ….graduation!”

Garth isn’t the only celeb parent sending her kid off to prom. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos recently shared pics of their youngest child, Joaquin, heading off to the dance.

