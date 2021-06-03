Tan France has been planning for his little boy since he was 16.

The “Queer Eye” star, 38, who is expecting his first child via surrogate with his husband Rob later this summer, joined Lilly Singh on Global’s “A Little Late” this week and gushed about planning for their son’s arrival.

“I’ve always known,” he said of the name, adding that he’s known what he would call his son since he was about 16 or 17.

“When I met my husband on one of the very first dates, I said, ‘Do you want kids?’ And he was like ‘Yeah one day I do,'” France explained. “And I was like, ‘I also know what I want to call my children.’”

France admitted the conversation must have been “terrifying” for Rob, but the fashion designer “just needed to know if he liked these names.”

“And he did, so I was like ‘Okay, that’s what our first child is going to be called,’” he said, but would not reveal what it is.

“You can take the boy out of Pakistan, but you can’t take Pakistan out of this boy,” he hinted.

“So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!” France wrote in his announcement on Instagram in April. “No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic.”