Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Seth Rogen is celebrating McLovin’s birthday.

The Canadian star turned to social media to celebrate the “Superbad” character’s fake 40th birthday.

In the 2007 comedy written by Rogen, Judd Apatow and Evan Goldberg, Fogell (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) uses a horribly produced fake ID with only one name – McLovin.

RELATED: Seth Rogen Recalls ‘The Weirdest Audition I Ever Did’ While Trying To Land A Role In Eminem’s ‘8 Mile’

“Happy 40th birthday McLovin. (We wrote this joke when we were 14 years old),” Rogen tweeted.

Happy 40th birthday McLovin. (We wrote this joke when we were 14 years old) pic.twitter.com/6E4Qa2tVQi — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 3, 2021

Goldberg and Rogen named the characters, played by Michael Cena and Jonah Hill, after themselves and took inspiration for the movie from being in high school in Vancouver during the ’90s.

“Superbad” was a big success, bringing in $170 million worldwide at the box office.

RELATED: Seth Rogen Looks Back At Moment He Was ‘Humiliated’ While Trying To Meet Beyoncé

While Rogen’s movies have all turned into classics, he recently admitted to “Good Morning Britian” that some of his old jokes might miss the mark today.

“I think there are certain jokes that for sure have not aged well,” Rogen admitted. “But I think that’s the nature of comedy. I think conceptually those movies are sound and I think there’s a reason they’ve lasted. Jokes are not things that necessarily are built to last.”