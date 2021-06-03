A medical emergency may have put a halt to JoJo Siwa’s Pride Month party.

Siwa, 18, was hosting a party celebrating Pride Month at her Los Angeles home on Wednesday, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson told E! News. Officials responded to the medical call and transported an approximately 30-year-old man to a local hospital.

Police and paramedics were reportedly on the scene, according to TMZ, to aid a man who possibly overdosed on LSD, a psychedelic also knows as acid. Overdosing on LSD is not typically known to be fatal, unlike overdosing on substances like cocaine, methamphetamine or alcohol.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson would not elaborate on the nature of the emergency when speaking to E! News. No arrests were made at the Nickelodeon star’s home.

“I am so excited to celebrate Pride with all of you!” Siwa captioned an Instagram video the day before her party. “Everyone was so supportive of my own journey this year. It has been the best ever. Finding true love and also just being part of a community that is so happy and so loving and so accepting. It just feels like the best thing ever and I am the happiest that I have literally ever been.”