Carrie Ann Inaba could be coming home to “The Talk” soon.

Posting from a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, the “Dancing With The Stars” judge shared an update on her health after exiting the show for a hiatus.

“I’m feeling so good, feeling better by the day,” Inaba, 54, revealed on Instagram. “[I was] in chronic pain all the time. Basically, since the pandemic hit, I have been in extreme pain.”

She added, “I’m on the road to recovery and I’m extremely grateful.”

And while Inaba says she’s not sure when she’ll return to the Global talk show, she’s can’t wait to get back.

“I don’t know the answer to that yet. I’m so grateful ‘The Talk’ has given me this time to take care of myself and be on this incredible healing journey,” she explained. “We are probably going to sit down and have some discussions about what the future is and when I go back, maybe the end of this month… I do miss everybody at ‘The Talk’ and I look forward to be able to do what I love to do when the time is right.”

Inaba announced her departure in April to “focus on my wellbeing.”

Inaba has been co-hosting the long-running series since 2019 when she joined for season nine.

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on Global.