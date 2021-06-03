Erin Moriarty is celebrating our heroes.

“The Boys” star, who plays Annie/Starlight, shone in her music video for “Never Truly Vanish”, which was in season 2 of the show to honour Translucent (Alex Hassell).

“Our heroes never die/ Your spirit fills the sky,” the lyrics go. “Your presence truly blessed us from the start/ You will never truly vanish from our hearts/ No you’ll never truly vanish from our hearts.”

While only bits of the song were played during the season premiere of the Amazon Prime Video series, the song was later released on the soundtrack.

“Never Truly Vanish” was written by composer Chris Lennertz and Michael Saltzman.

Season three of “The Boys” is currently being filmed in Canada, as Jensen Ackles joins as Soldier Boy.