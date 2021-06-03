Any viewers who are jonesing for a tropical getaway while looking for an edgy new comedy to enjoy should take a look at the just-released trailer for “The White Lotus”, a new HBO series debuting this summer.

“The White Lotus”, created by Mike White (“Enlightened”), follows a group of “rich, f**ked-up white people” vacationing at an upscale Hawaiian resort.

“You have to treat these people like sensitive children,” says the resort’s manager (Murray Bartlett), and he’s not wrong.

Jennifer Coolidge, for example, plays a pampered woman who wants to charter a boat so she can sprinkle her dead mother’s ashes in the ocean, declaring she’ll definitely need some alcohol and cheese aboard, “because I think I’m going to be a little emotional.”

Then there’s Connie Britton and Steve Zahn, playing the parents in a wildly dysfunctional family (she irks her teenage daughter, for example, by rearranging all the furniture in the hotel room for feng shui purposes).

Also checking in are Jake Lacy and Christie Volkmer as spoiled young newlyweds, with other members of the cast including “SNL” alum Molly Shannon, Jolene Purdy, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney.

HBO

“The White Lotus” premieres Sunday, July 11.