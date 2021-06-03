Alec Baldwin is reprising his role as Ted, the Boss Baby, in the highly anticipated sequel, “The Boss Baby: Family Business”.

In a new trailer, the animated infant who is also a businessman is back and all grown-up but embarks on a mission to taking down an evil genius, Dr. Erwin Armstrong (voiced by Jeff Goldblum).

Per the official synopsis, “Now adults, Theodore Templeton and his estranged brother take a magical formula that transforms them into babies for 48 hours. Together, they must now go undercover to prevent an evil genius from turning fellow toddlers into monstrous brats.”

James Marsden, Eva Longoria, Ariana Greenblatt, Amy Sedaris, Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel lend their voices to the film.

“The Boss Baby: Family Business” hits big screens on July 2.