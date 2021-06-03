Tom Cruise is self-isolating after crew members on the “Misson: Impossible 7” set tested positive for COVID-19.

Cruise and the rest of production will shut down for 14 days after filming a scene where people involved tested positive.

“We have temporarily halted production on ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing. We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation,” a statement to ET said.

According to The Sun, the star was filming a nightclub scene with 10 workers and four dancers.

Cruise was apparently within “metres” of those who tested positive, so he is now monitoring for symptoms.

“The whole shooting crew, about 60 people, have all had to self-isolate for 14 days,” the source said. “It’s going to badly affect filming and they’ll be playing catch-up when they finally come back.”

Earlier in shooting, Cruise spoke out at some of the crew after they were standing too close together.

“We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing!” Cruise shouted.

“We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf**kers!” he continued. “I don’t ever want to see it again! Ever! And if you don’t do it, you’re fired, and if I see you do it again you’re f**king gone!”

The most recent incident happened while filming at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire in England.

“Mission: Impossible 7” is due out May 27, 2022.