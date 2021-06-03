Click to share this via email

Kim Kardashian is trying out a new look.

Without Kanye West’s style expertise amid their divorce, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star, 40, tried our a motocross-inspired look and showed it off all over social media.

In place of Kardashian’s signature body-con neutrals, the KKW Beauty posed in a long sleeve top paired and baggy cargo pants.

The top features strategic panels that mimic the tops worn by X Games pros while her pants were all about comfort. Kardashian finished off the look with ankle stilettos.

“Hey!,” Kardashian captioned the series of pics, showing off her long wavy hair.

For her second post, she used a kiss emoji as her caption.

Kardashian filed to divorce West on Friday, Feb. 19, after six years of marriage. Aside from his music, West is known for his high fashion line Yeezy, which was popularized by Kardashian and her siblings.