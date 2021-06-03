Mandy Moore’s “two sons” are spending time together.

The “This Is Us” star shared a sweet post of her newborn son Gus snuggled up to her on-screen son, Sterling K. Brown, on Thursday.

“My two sons ☀️☀️,” Moore captioned the pictures.

In her Instagram Stories, Moore also shared another image of herself, Gus and husband Taylor Goldsmith on set.

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith. Photo: @mandymooremm/Instagram

Brown previously told Us Weekly about getting to meet Gus for the first time.

“I got to hold Gus the other day and he’s just… I love babies,” he said. “I love the kids… Mandy’s going to be the best mom.”

Fellow co-star Milo Ventimiglia has also praised Moore, saying, “It’s exciting to know she’s a mom because we need moms like her in the world. We need people like Mandy and her husband, Taylor [Goldsmith], to be raising kids. They’re good, solid people, and her son is beautiful. I think he’s gonna have a wonderful life. It’s exciting, really, really exciting. I’m happy for her.”

In another recent post, Moore admitted it “takes a village” to raise Gus, as she thanked her doula friend Brandi Jordan.

“I can’t wait for Gus to grasp how fortunate he was to have her in his orbit for these past few months. I too feel like I’m made a friend for life. Brandi, we won’t ever be able express how much you’ve meant to our family,” Moore added.

Moore and Goldsmith welcomed August “Gus” Harrison in February.