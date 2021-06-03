Three decades after driving off that fateful cliff and into one of cinema’s most iconic freeze frames, Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon are getting back behind the wheel together. To mark the 30th anniversary of “Thelma & Louise”, the actresses will reunite for a drive-in, appropriately enough.

Originally released in 1991, the film stars Davis as Thelma and Sarandon as Louise, lifelong best friends looking for an escape from their bleak Arkansas lives and unfulfilling relationships. But a weekend getaway ends with the two fleeing for Mexico in a turquoise Thunderbird after killing a man, the authorities in pursuit on a full-throttle crime spree. Directed by Ridley Scott, the man behind “Alien” and “Blade Runner”, “Thelma & Louise” was a hit, setting the industry ablaze and becoming a timeless feminist rallying cry.

The “Thelma & Louise” 30th anniversary screening will likewise make an impact, benefiting organizations chosen by each star: The L.A. Regional Food Bank for Sarandon and The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, which in a full-circle moment, Davis created because of having been in “Thelma & Louise”.

“The reaction to it heightened my awareness of how women are portrayed in Hollywood tremendously,” Davis explains to ET. “And so, when my daughter started watching little kids shows, I immediately noticed that there were profoundly more male characters than female characters in what kids see. So, I’ve been working to get more female characters in TV and movies made for kids. That’s what we research and work on.”

The drive-in will be held at Cinespia’s Drive In at the Greek Theatre on June 18, with Davis and Sarandon appearing in person for a pre-screening Q&A. (Tickets available now.) “We’ve seen it outdoors once before, a number of years ago at Cannes,” Sarandon recalls, “and I’ve gotta say, it plays really well outside.”

“Thelma & Louise” would go on to earn six Oscar nominations, including both Davis and Sarandon for Best Actress, and launch the career of a then-unknown actor named Brad Pitt. Zooming with ET’s Nischelle Turner, the duo looked back on making their seminal road movie, being ahead of their time and Pitt’s — literally — scene-stealing abs.

I love seeing you two back together. It’s been 30 years since “Thelma & Louise”. Can you even wrap your brain around that?

Susan Sarandon: Well, I had Jack Henry [Robbins] with me, and he was just, like, a year and a half or something. Now, he’s 6’5″ and 31. [Laughs] So, if Thelma and Louise had a child, that is how big he’d be. It’s a way of kind of remembering all of those years.

Geena Davis: It’s so weird. It doesn’t feel like it was yesterday, but it certainly does not feel 30 years ago. I think I’m still stuck in my 30s. I think I’m 35.

Sarandon: I think you’re 35 too. I think you’re totally 35. Maybe 37!

Davis: You be 37, and I’ll be 35.

Sarandon: But when you’re talking to people and doing interviews and you realize they were, like, at the most six when the film came out, then that’s weird. [You’re like,] “So, were you frightened by these two women that empowered themselves?”

Before this movie, seeing two women onscreen together like that, really empowering each other, was rare. Did you know how ahead of time you were or the precedent that you were setting with this?

Sarandon: I thought we were doing, like, a cowboy movie with women in trucks instead of, you know, and it was going to be fun because we were outlaws and everything. But it’s true that most films I’ve been in, if there was more than one woman, they were automatically your enemy. If there was an older woman and a younger woman, they hated each other because one was older and one was younger. Very rarely were the two women friends. There weren’t very many films [like that].

Davis: I agree. We didn’t think we were making something that was going to strike a nerve or anything. We just hoped people would see it. It seemed like a small movie. But I certainly noticed when I first read it that it was unusual that it had two extraordinary female characters in it. That was different.