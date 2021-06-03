Dani Soares’ baby girl is getting her introduction into the world.

A week after the “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” star welcomed her daughter, she shared the first image to Instagram.

“Let me introduce you to baby Soares. This pic is a perfect representation of what the first week has been for both of us,” Soares wrote next to her baby crying.

Soares announced her daughter’s birth on May 29, saying at the time, “She is here. She is perfect. And we trying to figure this thing out. We both healthy and happy. Thank you for all the support. Will post more once mummy had some rest.”

Chief stew Daisy Kelliher commented, “Omg I can’t wait to meet her xx.”

Deckhand Sydney Zaruba also chimed in, adding, “She’s perfect. I want the cuddles!!!!”