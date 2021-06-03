Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting.

No, not another child; this time, the “Match Game” host and the mother of six of his seven children are announcing the arrival of their new podcast.

The couple hilariously teased their new venture on Instagram, with Hilaria clamping her hand over her husband’s mouth.

“Something exciting soon…no, that that,” she writes in the caption.

“Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are the definition of opposites attract, and together they have one unique family,” notes the announcement for “What’s One More?”.

“On their new podcast, they’re having real conversations about issues that matter. All to help inspire positive dialogue in the world,” the announcement continues.

“Together with friends, specialists, authors and doctors, they’ll discuss relationships, marriage, parenting and more to help us listen and learn about each other,” adds the announcement. “Because ‘What’s One More’ of the thing you love most in this world, be it family, friends, meals, or anything that you cherish, when you’re trying to motivate the world to accept one another.”

In a brief teaser, Hilaria promises “honest conversations about gratitude, inspiration, love and positivity.”

As Alec jokingly adds, over the past year-plus they’ve “spent every waking minute together,” so the couple “figured, why not work together as well, and host a podcast?”

According to Fox News, the new podcast’s Instagram account (which appears to no longer be live) said the couple will be chatting with “industry-leading guests” in their joint podcast.

“They’ll have conversations with celeb friends, specialists, authors and various guests about relationships, parenting, charity, and how we can inspire others to be better and do more,” the deleted post added, advising the podcast will debut on Tuesday, June 8.