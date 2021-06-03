The animosity of fired “Jackass” star Bam Margera toward director Jeff Tremaine is showing no signs of dissipating after his firing from “Jackass 4”.

According to a report in People, Tremaine has been granted a temporary restraining order against Margera; in legal documents obtained by the magazine, Tremaine includes screenshots of death threats that Margera texted him, including one in which he claims to have meant threats against Tremain’s children “from the bottom of my heart.”

The order was granted on May 25, and will expire on June 15.

RELATED: Johnny Knoxville & Steve-O Respond To Bam Margera After His Firing From New ‘Jackass’ Movie: ‘All You Had To Do Was Not Get Loaded’

“I am in great fear for my and my family’s personal safety,” Tremaine wrote in the petition presented to the judge.

Margera was fired from “Jackass 4” last year after reportedly violating the terms of his contract when he relapsed.

In his petition, Tremaine also alleged that Margera called him to claim “that he has ‘powers as a wizard’ and ‘can create and strike lightning’ while speaking at times using numbers instead of English.”

Last week, Margera shared a video on social media slamming Tremaine and “Jackass” star Johnny Knoxville over what they “made me go through with their stupid f**king contract.”

RELATED: Dr. Phil Talks Bam Margera Intervention, Gives Update On The ‘Jackass’ Star’s Recovery

Margera continued by claiming “my family, ‘Jackass’, has betrayed me, abandoned me, rejected me… specifically Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville. So I feel like my family has done f**king everything horrible to me and made me jump through hoops and walk on eggshells,” complaining that Tremaine and Knoxville “strung me along like a f**king puppet” before he was fired.

Margera’s one-time co-star Steve-O responded. “Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded,” Steve-O wrote in a comment. “You’ve continued to get loaded, it’s that simple. We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable or encourage you to stay sick.”

RELATED: ‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O Feels The Love From Fans As He Celebrates 13 Years Of Sobriety

Knoxville also commented on Margera’s remarks. “We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs,” he told GQ. “We tried to push that along. I think that’s all I really want to say about it. I don’t want to get into a public back-and-forth with Bam. I just want him to get better.”