Dua Lipa is levitating into summer with a powerful new track.

The “Gully” soundtrack has a number of big names including 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign, Miguel and Lipa’s new “Can They Hear Us”.

Nabil’s directorial debut “Gully” opened in theatres on June 4, along with the soundtrack. “Gully” will hit VOD on June 8.

Nabil has directed numerous music videos over the year such as Kanye West, Arctic Monkeys, Frank Ocean and more.

“Gully” is about three disaffected L.A. teens figuring out life as marginalized youth when a dark secret changes their friendship. The film stars Kelvin Harrison Jr., Charlie Plummer, Jacob Latimore and Amber Heard.

The soundtrack also includes Ty Dolla $ign, Schoolboy Q and B-Real’s “Blacks n Mexicans” and music from Buddy, 2 Chainz, Snoh Aalegra, Gary Clark Jr., Don Toliver, Sleepy Rose and Mike Will Made-It.

The full tracklist is as follows:

1. 21 Savage – “Betrayed”

2. Ty Dolla $ign, Schoolboy Q, & B-Real – “Blacks n Mexicans”

3. Don Toliver – “Won’t Stop”

4. Miguel – “Violent Dreams”

5. Buddy – “Murderer”

6. Snoh Aalegra – “Troubled Waters”

7. Gary Clark, JR. “We Stay Up”

8. 2 Chainz, Sleepy Rose, & Mike WILL Made-It – “Posed To Be”

9. Dua Lipa – “Can They Hear Us”