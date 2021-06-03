Mike Posner has completed his Mount Everest climb.

The “Cooler Than Me” singer reached the summit on June 1.

RELATED: Singer Mike Posner To Climb Mt. Everest For Charity

“This morning at 4:35 am, Dawa Chirring Sherpa, Jon Kedrowski, Dawa Dorje Sherpa and Mike Posner summited Mt Everest. That’s what I call a sunrise. We are now back at camp 2 but not out of the woods until we descend to base camp tomorrow am. Please keep us in your prayers,” he tweeted.

I’m climbing for the Detroit Justice Center. Please donate if you’re able. https://t.co/NV9wRIpatL — mikeposner (@MikePosner) June 1, 2021

On Thursday, he shared a video of the climb.

“This was hard. I’m exhausted beyond any point of exhaustion I could’ve conceived of before. Taking sometime for me but will share some more memories with you once I’ve had time to process it all,” he captioned a video of the sunrise.

Judging by his past tweets, it took 50 days to reach the summit.

And the climb was all for a good cause, raising $229,000+ for the Detroit Justice Center.

RELATED: Mike Posner Documents 3000 Mile Walk Across America In ‘Live Before I Die’ Music Video

This isn’t his first physical challenge. In 2019, he did a 6-month walk from New Jersey to California and back again.