Mike Posner has completed his Mount Everest climb.

The “Cooler Than Me” singer reached the summit on June 1.

“This morning at 4:35 am, Dawa Chirring Sherpa, Jon Kedrowski, Dawa Dorje Sherpa and Mike Posner summited Mt Everest. That’s what I call a sunrise. We are now back at camp 2 but not out of the woods until we descend to base camp tomorrow am. Please keep us in your prayers,” he tweeted.

On Thursday, he shared a video of the climb.

“This was hard. I’m exhausted beyond any point of exhaustion I could’ve conceived of before. Taking sometime for me but will share some more memories with you once I’ve had time to process it all,” he captioned a video of the sunrise.

Judging by his past tweets, it took 50 days to reach the summit.

And the climb was all for a good cause, raising $229,000+ for the Detroit Justice Center.

This isn’t his first physical challenge. In 2019, he did a 6-month walk from New Jersey to California and back again.

