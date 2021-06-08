Mike Posner has completed his Mount Everest climb.

The “Cooler Than Me” singer reached the summit on June 1.

“This morning at 4:35 am, Dawa Chirring Sherpa, Jon Kedrowski, Dawa Dorje Sherpa and Mike Posner summited Mt Everest. That’s what I call a sunrise. We are now back at camp 2 but not out of the woods until we descend to base camp tomorrow am. Please keep us in your prayers,” he tweeted.

I’m climbing for the Detroit Justice Center. Please donate if you’re able. https://t.co/NV9wRIpatL — mikeposner (@MikePosner) June 1, 2021

On Thursday, he shared a video of the climb.

“This was hard. I’m exhausted beyond any point of exhaustion I could’ve conceived of before. Taking sometime for me but will share some more memories with you once I’ve had time to process it all,” he captioned a video of the sunrise.

He detailed his experience in an interview with “CBS This Morning”.

“I was on Mt Everest because I wanna be somebody I am proud of,” Posner said. “When I look at myself and say, ‘Hey, that guy is pretty cool.’ That was part of my journey. I wanna be someone I am proud of. I can’t even say I am really proud of this. I am more grateful for this. So many people helped me. Without those guys helping me I didn’t have a shot to climb this mountain. I feel blessed.”

WATCH: Grammy-nominated artist @MikePosner discusses what it was like climbing Mount Everest with his trainer and mountain guide @DrJonKedski. His journey helped raised more than $230,000 for @justcitydetroit. pic.twitter.com/5ZYh86r5Dg — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 8, 2021

His trainer Jon Kedrowski explained the ins and outs of the preparation and execution.

“Mike was in good shape when he took on this challenge but the biggest challenge was mentally,” Kedrowski shared. “Climbing it was a lot harder than I thought. It pushed me to all my limits. We were there a few months at 17,000 feet. There is no way to explain what that does to your body. You don’t feel good for those entire two months and the higher we go up the harder it became, I didn’t really sleep up there.”

“Just to give you an idea of how exhausted I was, when I got down my body was emitting smells I had never smelled before and when we finally got back I fell asleep for 36 out of those first 48 hours was how exhausted I was. Mentally it’s really hard.”

Judging by his past tweets, it took 50 days to reach the summit.

And the climb was all for a good cause, raising $229,000+ for the Detroit Justice Center.

This isn’t his first physical challenge. In 2019, he did a 6-month walk from New Jersey to California and back again.